Akhil Akkineni celebrates wife Zainab Ravdjee’s 1st birthday with Nagarjuna, Amala, and Naga Chaitanya; Sobhita Dhulipala missing

The Akkineni family came together in Hyderabad on September 9, 2025, to celebrate Zainab Ravdjee’s first birthday since her wedding to actor Akhil Akkineni. The celebration was a family affair attended by Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, and Naga Chaitanya.

A special birthday for Zainab Ravdjee

Zainab, who tied the knot with Akhil Akkineni on June 6, 2025, marked her first birthday as his wife. To make the day memorable, Akhil shared a black-and-white picture on social media where he was seen holding Zainab close. Along with the photo, he wrote a heartfelt caption: “Happy birthday my everything.”

This birthday celebration also marked one of the rare public appearances of the Akkinenis together after the wedding. While Nagarjuna, Amala, and Naga Chaitanya were seen at the event, Sobhita Dhulipala, who is married to Naga Chaitanya, was notably missing.

When did Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee get married?

Akhil and Zainab tied the knot on June 6, 2025, in Hyderabad. The intimate wedding took place at the Akkineni residence and was attended by close family and friends. Sharing the news, Nagarjuna wrote on social media: “With great happiness, Amala and I are thrilled to announce that our beloved son has wed his cherished Zainab in a lovely ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts reside. We witnessed a dream realized, surrounded by love, joy, and those closest to us. We ask for your blessings as they embark on this new chapter together.”

The couple had been in a relationship for two years before getting engaged in November 2024. Their wedding was attended by several close friends from the industry, including actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Here’s how the Akkineni family marked the occasion

The birthday celebration brought together Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Amala to be with Akhil and Zainab. Fans were glad to see the family in one frame, as the Akkinenis are often private about personal occasions.

Akhil, the younger son of Nagarjuna and Amala, made his film debut as a child actor in Sisindri (1995). Over the years, he has acted in films like Akhil (2015), Hello! (2017), and Agent (2023). His elder half-brother, Naga Chaitanya, was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu before their separation in 2021. He married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2023.

