Champagne and cake: Hansika Motwani celebrates first wedding anniversary with Sohael Kathuria

Hansika Motwani entered the entertainment industry as a child artist in Hrithik Roshan's film Koi Mil Gaya. The Deshamuduru actress was seen celebrating her first wedding anniversary on December 4, 2023, with Sohael Kathuria.

The Puli star looked stunning in a pink glittery Indo-Western saree with a mirror-work blouse. Complementing her look with a diamond set featuring rows of sparkling stones, she opted for minimal makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

Sohael, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black ensemble. Instagram stories revealed that the couple was traveling to attend a friend's wedding. Sohael surprised the Bogan fame with a handwritten five-letter note expressing his love for her, adorned with small Polaroid photographs of the couple.

The joyous couple cut their anniversary cake, as seen in Hansika's last Instagram story, where a boomerang video captured Sohael popping open a champagne bottle, with Hansika expressing a mix of shock and amusement.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuria's love story, they were family friends before marriage, meeting regularly and eventually falling in love. The couple got engaged in Paris, with Sohael proposing to the Maan Karate actress on his knees, and pictures of the proposal went viral on social media.

Their wedding rituals took place at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort in Jaipur, starting on December 2, 2023. The events included a Sufi Night, a Mehendi - Polo match-themed party on the morning of December 3, and the exchange of rings with the Sangeet night on the same day.

On December 4, the couple had a royal wedding. Hansika looked gorgeous in a red lehenga, accessorized with a mangtika, matching earrings, a choker necklace, and minimal makeup.

Sohael, in a heavy cream-colored sherwani, looked no less than a prince. Every wedding ritual, from the ceremony to the garland exchange, was grand, with glimpses of the celebrations going viral on social media.

Upcoming projects of Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani appeared in UR Jameel's Maha and other films like Aadhi Ki Partner and My Name is Shruti, which were released recently. Additionally, the actress also made her OTT debut with the web series MY3, directed by M. Rajesh.

