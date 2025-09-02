Chiranjeevi Konidela wishes ‘100 years of good health’ to brother Pawan Kalyan on his birthday, calls him ‘top actor’

September 2 marks Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. On this special occasion, Telugu cinema megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela took to his social media to share a nostalgic and adorable picture of himself with his brother. We bet this picture will leave all the fans in awe, and it is proof of their unbreakable bond. Don’t miss out on the long note he wrote for his brother.

Chiranjeevi Konidela’s birthday wish for Pawan Kalyan

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi Konidela shared a cute photo of himself and Pawan Kalyan from their young days. In the photo, these two are seen in a close embrace, both clad in casual blue-toned hoodies. Their expressions reflect a perfect blend of strength and affection. Kalyan holds his brother from behind as he puts his one arm on his shoulder.

Alongside the image, Chiranjeevi penned a heartfelt caption: “As a top actor in the film industry,

As a Janasena in public life, Birthday greetings to Kalyan babu, who is continuously serving the people as Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister. The dedication you are showing in public service is memorable. With the blessings and affection of all the people, I am praying for you to be a guide to the people for hundreds of years with good health.” (translated in English).

This message not only highlights Pawan Kalyan’s achievements as a film icon but also honors his current role as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan’s work front

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which hit the big screens on July 24, 2025. Additionally, he has the film They Call Him OG lined up next, slated for a September 25 release this year. He also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh on his calendar next.

Chiranjeevi’s work front

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is all set to headline a visually grand fantasy-action drama directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations titled Vishwambhara. He also has Mega157. This Anil Ravipudi-directed comedy entertainer reunites Chiranjeevi with Nayanthara after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

