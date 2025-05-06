Who is Kayadu Lohar? Meet Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon co-star who is all set to work with Silambarasan TR in STR49

Remember Pradeep Ranganathan's love interest from Dragon? Yes, we're talking about Kayadu Lohar. The actress rose to fame with her role in the film and is now receiving several offers. She recently joined Silambarasan TR's upcoming movie, STR49. While we wait to learn more about the film, let’s take a moment to get to know Kayadu Lohar better too.

Who is Kayadu Lohar?

Kayadu Lohar is a budding actress who has worked in Tamil, Malayalam, and other language films. Known for her expressive performances and striking screen presence, she is gaining popularity with each release.

According to Etimes, she hails from Tezpur in Assam and holds a degree in Commerce. Before stepping into films, she began her journey in the world of fashion and beauty contests.

Kayadu's big-screen debut came in 2021 with the Kannada film Mugilpete. She then went on to appear in the Malayalam historical drama Pathonpatham Noottandu, which released in September 2022. Around the same time, she made her Telugu debut with Alluri. In 2023, she first appeared in Marathi cinema with I Prem U.

In 2025, Kayadu landed a major break with the Tamil film Dragon, opposite Pradeep Ranganathan. Her role in the film earned her wider attention.

Next, she has been cast opposite Silambarasan TR in Ramkumar Balakrishnan's upcoming film STR49.

Kayadu Lohar in STR49

STR 49 is an upcoming Tamil film starring Silambarasan TR as the lead. The project has already generated buzz with Kayadu Lohar playing the female lead. Comedian-turned-actor Santhanam is also part of the cast, marking his reunion with STR after many years. VTV Ganesh joins the team as well, promising a strong supporting lineup.

The film’s official launch ceremony was held recently. Music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. He’s also working on major projects like Suriya 45 and Benz.

Though the full cast is yet to be revealed, the collaboration between Simbu and Santhanam is drawing major attention. Fans might recall that Silambarasan played a key role in introducing Santhanam to the big screen through Manmadhan back in 2004.

The release date of STR 49 has not been announced yet.

