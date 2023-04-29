EXCLUSIVE: Cinematographer Nirav Shah filming a documentary on Ajith Kumar's world tour

It’s no secret that one of the biggest crowd puller of Tamil Cinema, Ajith Kumar, is a passionate bike rider, who prefers to tour and explore places on a bike ride. In September last year, Ajith Kumar started his tour in India and completed the first leg of his world tour by riding through all states of India. His pictures from several states, including Ladakh went viral. The actor in March had informed his fans that the second leg of his world tour will be for mutual respect and will commence once he wraps up his next project with LYCA – AK 62.

Ajith Kumar wants to document his world tour

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that renowned cinematographer, Nirav Shah is also on the trip with Ajith Kumar and is filming all of Ajith Kumar’s journey. “Ajith Kumar wants to document his world tour on the camera, as it’s going to be a once in a lifetime achievement. Every leg of the tour will be captured to perfection by Nirav Shah. The visuals from first leg are already edited and submitted to Ajith Kumar and his family,” revealed a source close to the development.

If the visuals captured by Nirav Shah will be out in the public in the documentary format or not is something we don’t know yet. “Ajith Kumar prefers to keep his personal life away from the showbiz. Hence, we are still not aware on the possibility of this documentary to be out digitally for all his fans. Who knows, one fine day, Ajith Kumar and family decide to unveil the footage and showcase the bike tour to the world,” the source added.

Ajith's AK 62 announcement expected on May 1

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in the Pongal 2023 release, Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth. His next is with LYCA Productions and is expected to go on floors by June this year. There is a strong buzz on the film to be helmed by Magizh Thirumeni with Arun Vijay as one of the co-actors alongside Ajith Kumar. An official announcement is expected to be made in the month of May on Ajith Kumar’s birthday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

