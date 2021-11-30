EXCLUSIVE: Drishyam 3 has 50-50 chance; Jeethu Joseph opens up on much awaited sequel & Mohanlal's 12th Man

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam is very close to director Jeethu Joseph's heart. He actually converted his vision into reality with the support of his cast and crew. After successful part 2, moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store next. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Jeethu Joseph said Drishyam 3 has a 50-50 chance as he is looking for the right script.

While he already has the climax set, the maverick director is looking for the right script to complete the film. "Honestly, after the first, I never thought about the second part. So, I didn't even try but now, the situation is slightly different. I'm working on it (Part 3) I have a climax and I even discussed it with Mohanlal sir and he was excited but to reach that climax I need a lot of scenes right. So, that's my challenging area and I'm working on it. If I get the good ideas, I will work on it because I don't want to do it for the sake of making 3rd part. If I can make a good script for the third, I will definitely do it or else I will leave it. that's the situation but I'm working on it, trying and it makes take another 2, 3 years maybe," said the director.

He further added, "There is a lot of pressure on me for the 3rd part. In Drishyam 2, the challenging part was to maintain the continuiting of that characterization. So again we have to maintain that continuity. It's 50-50 chance."

Mohanlal's fourth collaboration with Jeethu Joseph for the upcoming film 12th Man is another exciting project that moviegoers cannot wait for. Sharing an update on the same, the director said, "The post production work is going on right now, the dubbing is almost finished and rest like background scrore is in works. It will be ready by January end. It is a very different movie and not like Drishyam. It's a mystery movie. The story of the film is set inside a resort."

The much-loved actor-director duo has joined hands for another film titled, Ram. However, the shooting of the project was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We started the shoot in 2019 but because of COVID, we had to stop it. Ram, it's a big project and we have locations in the UK and some other Arab countries. Most probably by the mid of the next year, we will start the project," Jeethu Joseph spilled the beans regarding the same.

