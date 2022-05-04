EXCLUSIVE: 'To handle Dhanush as an actor, I have to keep forgetting he is my brother' says Selvaraghavan

Brothers Selvaraghavan and Dhanush have delivered some big hits together. They have reunited yet again after 11 years for the upcoming film, Naane Varuven. In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, filmmaker-actor Selva shared how challenging it is to handle Dhanush as an actor now as he is a two-time National Award winner and is also doing a Hollywood film.

Dhanush, in a throwback interview with us, said "My brother is my godfather. He has made me, he taught me acting and it is because of him, I'm sitting here."

Reacting to the same, Selva replies, "Everything should have a starting point. He is being generous by saying 'I'm his godfather'. During one or two films of him maybe, I had a lot of things to tell him then he was all on his own. I was just a part in the start but then it is all his hard work."

Asked if they have creative differences on the sets, to this, Selva replied, "What a fantastic thing about Dhanush is, he is an actor and I'm the director on the sets. So there are no creative differences between us. He just simply follows me. Now my responsibilities are more because he is a two-time National award winner, he has now gone to Hollywood and to handle such an actor, I have to keep forgetting he is my brother. I have to keep myself reminding, that he has achieved a lot. You suddenly feel responsibility, to do justice to his talent."

Who do you credit for the evolution of your cinema understanding? Selva, who is known for hit films like NGK, Malaal, and Kadhal Kondein among many, said it wasn't just a one-night plan to become a director. He tried his hand first at music before getting into filmmaking.

"I wanted to be and I tried but before that, I tried into music, but didn't work out. In college, I took engineering and you realise that you are not good at it. The sooner you realise, it is better for you. Then I thought I could be a writer because I love to read stories, and watch films. More and more movies I used to watch and then it fascinated me," shares director Selva who recently made his acting debut with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast. His next, Saani Kaayidham co-starring Keerthy Suresh is all set to release on OTT on May 6.

Selvaraghavan I guessed it 15 years ago, I used to tell everyone that it is going to be the future and finally, it has happened. Now we all are a part of the revolution and we should be glad

The popular Kollywood director is open to doing more movies as an actor only if something exciting comes up. "Something should hit me like Saani Kaayidham. And more than me getting into acting, the direction is always homecoming and I would love to do both. I never expected acting to be this much adventurous, because we always see behind the camera. Now I feel lucky to experience totally different aspects in the movie," says Selvaraghavan.

One cannot take away the experience of watching a film on the big screen, but OTT has equally been a game-changer. Sharing his opinion on the same, the NGK director says, "I used to tell people it is going to be future and everything different that happens, we have to adapt it. OTT is enormous and beautiful because you have too much freedom to convey what you feel. I guessed it 15 years ago, I used to tell everyone that it is going to be the future and finally, it has happened. Now we all are a part of the revolution and we should be glad."

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Dhanush says 'my brother is my godfather'; Reacts to rumours on playing dual role in Naane Varuven