EXCLUSIVE: How Dulquer Salmaan's 'NOT so starry' behavior took Shabeer Kallarakkal by surprise

There has been hardly any Malayalam film in the recent past that has generated as much hype as King of Kotha. The film starring Dulquer Salmaan is all set to hit the big screen today, August 24. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the King of Kotha cast raved about Dulquer’s humble nature. A lot has already been said about Dulquer’s down-to-earth nature, and his King of Kotha castmates Aishwarya Lekshmi and Shabeer Kallarakkal also reiterated this about the actor.

Dulquer Salmaan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Shabeer Kallarakkal had an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla just before the release of their highly talked-about film, King of Kotha. Shabeer Kallarakkal spoke about his first interaction with Dulquer and said that the latter does not have any starry airs.

Shabeer shared, "The very first day, we were sitting in the car, and we were silent. I just said hi, and that’s all. Then he was thinking about his role, and I was thinking about my role. And then suddenly we broke the air and we spoke."

The Sarpatta Parambarai actor also spoke about how Dulquer had put him at ease on sets. Shabeer added, "There is another incident when we were acting in a house, my house. We were doing a scene, and he comes up to me and is like, ‘Shabeer, does this scene work for you? I did this thing, and does it work for you?’ My first reaction was, ‘Aren’t you a star? Why are you talking to me like this? It felt like theater to me. It felt like going back home and doing theater. That broke everything for me. From that day on, I was at ease.’

Shabeer Kallarakkal further elaborated on his off-screen bond with Dulquer as he said, "Even though I did not go to him and discuss, I was at ease whenever we had scenes. I was like, ‘OK, fine. This is sorted. I do not have to worry about it. That is the kind of ease I had on the sets with him." Aishwarya Lekshmi reaffirmed what Shabeer said and revealed that Dulquer never acts starry. She also joked that the Charlie actor should change his name to Dulquer Easy Salmaan.

