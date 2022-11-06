EXCLUSIVE: Indian 2 a month away from completion; Kamal Haasan to start H Vinoth’s next from February 2023

The shoot for the Shankar-directed Indian 2 is going on at a brisk pace with Kamal Haasan and the entire ensemble cast. The makers have completed over 70 percent of the shoot and the film is now merely 30 to 40 days away from completion. Shankar and the heads at LYCA Productions are keen to bring this vigilante drama in the second half of 2023 and are optimistic to create magic at the box office with a larger-than-life dramatic experience. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kamal Haasan is set to team up with H Vinoth for his immediate next after Indian 2.

“It’s an action thriller, and the filming will begin in the first quarter of 2023. H Vinoth and his team are presently busy with the post-production of Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu, which hits the big screen during the Pongal weekend, and right after the release, they move on to the pre-production of the Kamal Haasan starrer. The movie is tentatively slated to go on floors by end of February,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Kamal Haasan has loved the idea that Vinoth has devised.