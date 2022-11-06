EXCLUSIVE: Indian 2 a month away from completion; Kamal Haasan to start H Vinoth’s next from February 2023
By January, Kamal Haasan would complete shooting for the Shankar-directed vigilante drama, Indian 2, which is a sequel to their 1996 classic, India. Read details
The shoot for the Shankar-directed Indian 2 is going on at a brisk pace with Kamal Haasan and the entire ensemble cast. The makers have completed over 70 percent of the shoot and the film is now merely 30 to 40 days away from completion. Shankar and the heads at LYCA Productions are keen to bring this vigilante drama in the second half of 2023 and are optimistic to create magic at the box office with a larger-than-life dramatic experience. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kamal Haasan is set to team up with H Vinoth for his immediate next after Indian 2.
“It’s an action thriller, and the filming will begin in the first quarter of 2023. H Vinoth and his team are presently busy with the post-production of Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu, which hits the big screen during the Pongal weekend, and right after the release, they move on to the pre-production of the Kamal Haasan starrer. The movie is tentatively slated to go on floors by end of February,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Kamal Haasan has loved the idea that Vinoth has devised.
By January, Kamal Haasan too would complete shooting for the Shankar-directed vigilante drama, Indian 2. “Over the last few months, Kamal Haasan has been speaking to several directors for his next and it’s Vinoth who has got the golden opportunity to work with the legend. The film will be produced by Haasan under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films. The film with Mahesh Narayan is put on hold for now,” the source added.
The H Vinoth film will boast a huge star cast and some of the names in the cast will come across as a surprise to the entire Tamil Film Industry. “It’s a huge film with a huge star cast, and everything will be locked in the months to follow. Await consistent updates from the banner on this mega project, which could be a Pongal 2024 attraction from Kamal Haasan,” the source concluded.
Talking of Indian 2, the film will hit the big screen in multiple languages in the second half of 2023. It could release at any time between Independence Day and Christmas, depending on when the final VFX is locked. The team was initially contemplating on a Diwali 2023 release.
