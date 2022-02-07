EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez replaced by Sonal Chauhan in Nagarjuna's The Ghost; Shoot to begin from Feb 12

Akkineni Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost' one of the much-anticipated films is creating hype ever since its inception. After Kajal Aggarwal walked out of the project, the makers roped in Jacqueline Fernandez to play the female lead opposite Nagarjuna. Now Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sonal Chauhan will be playing the female lead and not Jacqueline. Also, Sonal is set to kickstart the shoot for the film from February 12 in Hyderabad.

Let's wait and watch to know if Sonal and Nagarjuna will make for a fine onscreen pair. For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal walked out of the project because she is expecting her first baby with husband Gautam Kitchlu. The makers then got Jacqueline Fernandez on board. But now, she is no longer a part of the project for the reasons best known to the team. Apparently, her exit can be after she landed in trouble in an extortion case.

Also, the makers of Telugu film 'The Ghost' have planned to do an abroad shoot for Nagarjuna's part but are waiting for the right time. The Ghost is billed to be an action thriller and has Saurabh as a music composer, Mukesh G as the cinematographer and Dharmendra Kakarala as the editor.

Besides The Ghost, Sonal will be seen playing a small role in F3: Fun and Frustration, a Telugu comedy that stars Varun Tej, Mehreen, Daggubati Venkatesh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Also Read: Nagarjuna 'not happy' on being quoted over Samantha, Naga Chaitanya's separation; Calls it 'nonsense'