EXCLUSIVE: Jr NTR and Koratala Siva's NTR30 UPDATE: Film NOT delayed; Pre-production work begins

Tentatively titled NTR30, the motion poster of Siva Koratala directorial featuring a machete-wielding NTR recently took social media by storm. The makers have already set high expectations with the first motion poster of Jr NTR's upcoming film. While moviegoers can't wait to see what Koratala Siva has in store for us, speculations have been doing rounds that NTR30 is delayed as an aftermath of Acharya's debacle. However, the makers of the film have rubbished the news.

"Everything is going as per schedule. The news about the delay and script rework is absolutely false. Pre-Production work is currently going on and we are aiming to commence the shoot soon on a massive set," confirms a source close to the development.

"It is high on an emotional note and very powerful script," Acharya director Koratala Siva earlier revealed to Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview. "It is high on an emotional note and very powerful script...very strong character set in a very very new, never seen backdrop," he added further.

NTR30 marks RRR actor's second collaboration with Koratala Siva after their 2016 action-drama Janatha Garage. The 30th film of Jr NTR will have top-billed technicians including music composer Anirudh Ravichander and cinematographer Ratnavelu. The editing will be by Sreekar Prasad, and art designed by Sabu Cyril.

