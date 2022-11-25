Varisu EXCLUSIVE: Silambarasan TR sings a song for Thalapathy Vijay's film; Here's when makers plan to release
Simbu has sung a song for the upcoming Tamil film 'Varisu' featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. It is an upbeat number.
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Simbu has sung a song for the upcoming Tamil film 'Varisu'. Featuring Thalapathy Vijay, the film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. "Silambarasan TR recorded the song two days before and the makers are planning to release it in the second week of December," reveals a source close to the development.
"It is an upbeat number crooned by none other than Silambarasan TR and it is a sweet gesture by the actor to commemorate his and Vijay's friendship," adds the source. Though not formally trained in music, the Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has sung many songs in Tamil. He has brought an infectious energy to every song sung by him. He recently made his singing debut in Bollywood with the song Taali Taali for the film Double XL.
Varisu audio launch
A Kollywood birdie also revealed to us that 'makers of Varisu have planned a grand audio launch of the film in Chennai on December 23. "Varisu audio launch was initially planned in Dubai but now, the team has decided to do it in Chennai amidst fans," reveals the source to Pinkvilla.
Meanwhile, the makers have already released the primary single from the film titled Ranjithame. Composed by S Thaman, the electrifying track has been crooned by Thalapathy Vijay himself in collaboration with MM Manasi.
Starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role, Varisu is produced by Dil Raju, Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.
Also Read| Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu gets a notice from Animal Welfare Board for using elephants