Varisu EXCLUSIVE: Silambarasan TR sings a song for Thalapathy Vijay's film; Here's when makers plan to release

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Simbu has sung a song for the upcoming Tamil film 'Varisu'. Featuring Thalapathy Vijay, the film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. "Silambarasan TR recorded the song two days before and the makers are planning to release it in the second week of December," reveals a source close to the development.

"It is an upbeat number crooned by none other than Silambarasan TR and it is a sweet gesture by the actor to commemorate his and Vijay's friendship," adds the source. Though not formally trained in music, the Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has sung many songs in Tamil. He has brought an infectious energy to every song sung by him. He recently made his singing debut in Bollywood with the song Taali Taali for the film Double XL.