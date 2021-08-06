EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu to celebrate his birthday with family in Goa; Deets Inside

Mahesh Babu is heading to Goa for the new shooting schedule of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor will be celebrating his 46th birthday on the film's set. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, while Mahesh Babu will head to Goa a day before, Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautam and Sitara will be joining him later. The Tollywood superstar will be having a working birthday and might have a small celebration with his family and team on the sets of the film in Goa.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Goa shooting schedule got cancelled earlier owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. Well, Mahesh Babu and his birthday celebration in Goa is destined. In 2018, the actor chose to celebrate his birthday with wife Namrata and his children Gautam and Sitara in Goa as he was shooting for Maharshi. Meanwhile, on his special day, i.e. August 9, Mahesh Babu has decided to treat his fans with the first teaser of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The expectations and buzz among the fans is high.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment. The film will be released theatrically on January 13, 2022. Starring Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role, this Parasuram directorial will have music by S Thaman. Cinematographer R Madhi is cranking the camera, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu aces the formal look as he gets papped with wife Namrata Shirodkar in Hyderabad