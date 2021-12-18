EXCLUSIVE: Mastermind SS Rajamouli set for a bigger game to promote Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer RRR

The biggest release of 2022, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. For the mega promotional event in Mumbai, SS Rajamouli has planned a big surprise. Pinkvilla has learnt that the Baahubali director will be hosting thousands of fans from Hyderabad in Mumbai for the mega RRR event. A huge set-up and prep for the same has already begun at Film city, Mumbai.

The fans of Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be attending the event on December 19 in Mumbai. It is none other than SS Rajamouli, the mastermind behind this promotional strategy for RRR. Be it 'Eega' having Nani who turns into a fly or the most asked question, why Kattappa killed Baahubali, Rajamouli never fails to amaze us with new twists and out of the box ideas.

All Rajamouli is looking forward to is bringing the South cinema to an unachievable level. The upcoming promotional event of RRR is touted to be a visual spectacle where the entire cast and crew would come together, along with the bigwigs of the industry. With proper COVID-19 protocols in place, it is said that event is going to be equal to a normal film's budget.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be the special guest at the star-studded night tomorrow for SS Rajamouli's RRR.

After Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the audience is eagerly looking forward to SS Rajamouli's RRR.

