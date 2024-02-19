EXCLUSIVE: Operation Valentine actor Manushi Chhillar on being typecast: I'm not trying to replicate what someone else is doing

Manushi Chhillar-Varun Tej starrer Operation Valentine is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The upcoming aerial-action film will mark the debut of Varun Tej in Hindi cinema as the film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

The trailer of the film is scheduled to be released on February 20 which will be unveiled by Ram Charan and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In the recent update, Varun and Manushi had an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, discussed their upcoming film, and more. During the conversation, Manushi also spoke about her film journey and being stereotyped.

Manushi's journey from being pageant to acting

When asked about the transition from being a pageant to acting, Manushi expressed her thoughts saying, “It’s like starting something completely new, something very different and it’s been fun so far.”

The actress further added, "Fortunately, I had a platform that helped me act like a stepping stone and helped me to be accessible to people from the industry so that was great, but for me, it was starting something so different, so new... pageantry is about being your best version and here you’re supposed to be someone else, so it was like learning a new skill set altogether and you know pageantry and acting are two very different things pageant...Miss World is a role that you play for a year and acting is a career, it’s a profession. So it was me starting my journey into a new profession.”

On Fear of being typecast

On being asked if she ever felt typecast after coming from the world of fashion, Manushi replied, “I think two wonderful actors we've had in our country are from the world of pageantry, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and they are wonderful actors we all look up to them."

She also added, “So I don't think that you can generalize like that and they have done wonderful as actors. Of Course, there is always going to be a certain I mean they have left a legacy and there's always going to be a certain comparison but, I've only started out I have my own journey and I feel that my own journey at Miss World."

The actress continued, "I had my own journey as Miss World and I never tried to replicate what someone else did and even here, I'm not trying to replicate what someone else is doing, I'm trying to do my own thing and figure it out on my own so yeah I guess there will be people who would want to put you in a certain box and in a certain bracket which is natural but, I've only just started I feel with more work coming out with me doing more work people seeing me as an actor things will change.”

Manushi’s upcoming films

Apart from Operation Valentine, Manushi will star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which will mark her reunion with her debut co-star Akshay Kumar with whom she worked in Samrat Prithviraj. In the film, she was seen playing Sainyogita, wife of Prithviraj Chauhan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar is the upcoming action thriller film that stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani from Pooja Entertainment.

