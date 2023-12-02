EXCLUSIVE: Prashanth Neel on Salaar x KGF Universe: ‘Prabhas sir is a big name by himself. Am not capable of…’

After directing the KGF franchise, Prashanth Neel is back with another gangster-based action film, Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj in the lead. Over the last year, there have been enough speculations about a probable crossover between Salaar and KGF, marking the union of Prabhas and Yash for the first time in this Pan India cinematic universe. However, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Prashanth Neel confirmed that Salaar is not a part of any universe.

"Salaar and KGF are completely different stories," says Prashanth Neel

“Prabhas sir is a big name by himself and to make a film with him is a very big opportunity for me. I want to give him the space, and respect and make a movie that people will watch as a franchise by itself. I don’t wish to mix two different worlds. Salaar and KGF are completely different stories,” Neel shares, quick to add that it’s not fair on anyone to make cinema in the same world.

“I have nothing against universes, but it's difficult for me to merge two worlds. There are many brilliant directors to do that, but I am not. I can think of only one world, one story, one hero, and one villain. I am not capable enough to merge different worlds and characters in a universe,” he admits.

"I didn't decide the release date of Salaar," says Prashanth Neel

The trailer of this Prashanth Neel directorial was launched recently and the film is all set to arrive on December 22, 2023. Interestingly, the film was first supposed to arrive on September 28, but was delayed last minute owing to VFX issues. Salaar will now clash with Dunki at the box office. Neel insists, “The dates are not decided by me. I can only tell the producer that I am not ready for a particular date. I can’t take a call on the release date. I don’t cross lines with him, he doesn’t with me. We wanted to do justice to the story and delaying the fil was a very difficult decision for us.”

After Salaar, Prashanth Neel moves on to his next with NTR JR, which goes on floors in the second half of 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

