Interview: Rakshit Shetty on 777 Charlie & more: 'Shooting with a dog is not easy'

Rakshit Shetty is all charged up for the release 777 Charlie, which features him alongside a dog named Charlie. The actor insists that he has been working on 777 Charlie for the last 3 and a half years. "The director has been working on it for 5 years now, and me since 3 and a half years. We shot for 167 days and shooting with a dog is not that easy. Audience enjoys that emotion, but shooting those scenes in real life is very difficult. It's like 10x the challenge as compared to other films," says Rakshit.

Does Rakshit have any equation with a dog in real life too? "No really," he answers, quick to add, "I did have 2 dogs with me as a kid, but then, I moved out of house after my 12th to stay at a hostel. I completed my engineering and then stayed in Bangalore for the rest of my life. But while shooting for this film, I did develop a personal bond with the dog after over 20 years."

Rakshit's filmography boasts of diversity. The actor has switched from one zone to another and passed with flying colors. How does he manage to do that? He explains, "I like to bring in a different body language and look at all characters. For me, acting is very spiritual. There is a different tangent to all stories - if I am writing something, it's because I feel it can be a good film. And if I am directing something, it's because I don't want to give it to anyone."

The film is shot at multiple locations across the country and boasts of excellent cinematography. Was it challenging to pull off the film on a limited budget? Rakshit singhs off, "We started the film with a certain budget but the budget was more than double by the time we finished it. We have made a good film, and have not crossed that certain number which I had in my mind. We are in a good position right now with the sale of digital and satellite rights."

Watch the full video below:

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan in talks with Siddharth P Malhotra for a film; Actor considering 4 scripts