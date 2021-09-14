EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna: People don't want to see things which are made up, I am real on social media

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous and popular actresses in the South film industry. With just a few films, the actress has made a niche for herself among the audience and garnered a fan base all over the world. Rashmika is a very active social media user and enjoys a massive fan following of millions. The actress has been grabbing the eyeballs either with the success of her films, adorable pictures, or Bollywood debut.

It is not just that, If one looks at Rashmika’s Instagram page, it feels like a fresh breath of air with her big bright smile and positive posts all over, which is the reason why fans love her so much. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her social media popularity and how she manages all of it. The actress says, "Popularity comes when there are no barrels, for me they are just a side thing as I would love to do various films, be it Bengali, Marathi or anything. And I think I don't manage anything, I just be my real self. Being real is my thing. In social media, it is just me, being the real me. I show face without makeup, I show funny faces, I show messy hair day, I just show every side of me and I think that's what people like. You know, at the end of the day, people don't want to see what is made up. Being just uniquely you is different.

Rashmika also reacted about how she maintains the hygiene when it comes to trolling on social media. "In the first year of my debut, I had to deal with a lot of trolls and comments, it hit pretty hard back then. But over the years, I just adapted to everything, the lifestyle, the love I receive, the hate I receive, the Sarileru Neekevaru actress adds."

On the work front, Rashmika will mark her debut in Bollywood with Mission Majnu opposite . She also has another Hindi movie titled Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actress wrapped up shooting for both movies.

In Telugu, Rashmika has Allu Arjun starter Pushpa and Sharwanand starter Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu.

