EXCLUSIVE: Samantha's favourite workout, cheat meals & massive transformation decoded by her personal trainer

She is like a small monster who likes to lift heavy weights, says celebrity trainer Junaid Shaikh as he decodes Samantha's workout routine.

When we say fitness, hands-down, it has to be Samantha. Deadlifts, squats, aerobics to aerial yoga— you name it and Sam has tired all out-of-the-ordinary workouts.

What keeps Samantha fit and fabulous all the time? "I'm someone who doesn't like to push my clients. If you are really tired, I will it's okay, take a pause and we will come back tomorrow. But Samantha, herself has an attitude wherein she will just say no, 'I will try and do it again'. I always tell her, 'if you were an athlete, you would have been like Virat Kohli'. She is very aggressive and wants to do things to the core. I don't need anything to motivate her, but just need to guide her at a few things. She is a motivator... Actually, I take motivation from her before my workout sessions," reveals Junaid who is currently training Samantha for her upcoming unannounced projects.

The Oh Baby actress is someone who wakes up way early and believes in getting her workout done in the AM. While prepping up for her song Oo Antava, Sam did a lot of conditioning workout.

celebrity fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh She lifts double her body weight. Soon you'll see her up the game in new videos

"We had a lot of conditioning workouts, which I had designed into 2 parts. One was mobility, then strength and part 3 was more of exclusive moves. Basically, It was conditioning workout. We had to work hardcore for a few weeks for 2 hours daily. I remember, we used to start working out early morning at 4:30 AM and anyway, she gets up at the same time every single day, even now."

She has plenty of energy and stamina and heavy lifts is her thing. "She really loves big lifts. She loves deadlifts, push-ups, squats and if you see the videos, she has now got good mobility. She is now doing squat like a pro. She is like a small monster who likes to lift heavy weights. She lifts double her body weight. Soon you'll see her up the game in new videos," shares Junaid who has earlier trained Bollywood hunks like Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh.

Nutrition plays a big part in her fitness regime and she doesn't believe in cheat meals. "Sam is a very very obedient student when it comes to following a diet. She likes to eat a lot. Doesn't like to cheat on her diet but be at her targets only. It is not a big deal for her. Sam is someone who gives her 100 per cent every single day," Junai spills the beans on her cheat meal.

Her latest viral video of 'Naagin mobility drill' caught enough attention. Sharing an idea behind it, Junaid reveals, "We were done with the mobility drill but it was early in the morning (Samantha is an early morning person like she wakes up very early) so just to get the mood right we did that. She had a very good laugh as you see in the video".

Junaid has witnessed a journey of hard work, struggle to now, training big celebs like Samantha, Akhil Akkineni and Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh in the past.

Born in Lonavala, studied in Mumbai and completed his college in Nashik, Junaid, an engineering drop-out got a pleasant shock when he was asked to train Hrithik Roshan.

Sharing a bit about his journey as a fitness trainer, he reveals, "I was working in a call centre and those days, there was more about body power in Mumbai. The big brands used to come and have a team of athletes, one of them was Jerai (co-owned by Salman Khan now). I really wanted to be part of the team but I was in Nashik. I was working at a call centre because I had a drop. One day I saw the post from Jerai gym and I applied for the job. I tried hard for it. Also, I had been working on myself since I was in 9th standard. I started working there, giving out brochures at the linking road and other places, selling gym membership."

He continues, "I did a few contests then and met celebrity trainer Mustafa Ahmed, who is a guru for me. He was training Hrithik Roshan at that time and he asked me how much am I earning, which was around 5-6 thousand. So he said, he is starting a gym in Juhu and will definitely call me. I was then waiting for his call...I waited for 2-3 years and after a long wait, I got a call from him. He asked me to meet at the Pali Hill corner. He said, "I'm leaving for the US tonight, you have to go to Juhu at Hrithik's house at 5 PM to train him. It was a pleasant shock. Assisting Mustafa and training Hrithik was a very big thing. Hrithik Roshan knows more than what 80 per cent of trainers have in India. I and Mustafa then trained Ranveer Singh while he was doing Padmavat and Gully Boy.

I was in Hyderabad to train Preetham Reddy, Shilpa Reddy's husband. That's how I got Samantha, then Akhil."