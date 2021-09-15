EXCLUSIVE: Sivakarthikeyan’s next with Atlee’s AD, Ashok titled Singa Padhai; Double role for the actor

Sivakarthikeyan, popularly known for films like Remo, Hero, Namma Veettu Pillai and the soon to be released Doctor, is currently busy shooting for the Cibi Chakaravarthi directed Don. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor kicks off Atlee’s assistant director Ashok's debut project from October and it has been titled Singa Padhai. Siva will be seen in a dual role in this film.

“Siva is expected to wrap up the on-going project, Don, by September 20. After taking a brief break, he dives into shooting for director Ashok’s next, which has been titled Singa Padhai. It’s a double role of a father and son for Siva and the actor is very excited to explore this space. It’s an out and out commercial entertainer, with Ashok following his mentor, Atlee’s foot steps of having multiple roles for the protagonist,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will be produced by KJR studios and the production team is looking to have a good ensemble on board the project. The music will be composed by the master, D Imman and the sittings have already begun.

As for Sivakarthikeyan, he has recently wrapped up the shoot of his movie Ayalaan co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. The Tamil science-fiction drama also features Isha Koppikar and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. It has been co-produced by RD Raja and directed by R. Ravikumar. Moreover, AR Rahman has composed the music for the same. The first official look from Ayalaan was revealed a long time ago. Apart from this, the actor is also awaiting the release of Doctor. The Tamil action drama has been directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, who is currently working with Thalapathy Vijay on the much-awaited actioner, Beast. The film is gearing up for a Sankaranthi opening.

