EXCLUSIVE: SS Rajamouli decides on Eid release for Jr. NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR; Same weekend as Bahubali 2

SS Rajamouli was all gearing up for the theatrical release of his period drama, RRR fronted by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, on January 7, however the Omicron threat forced the makers to delay their plans. Ever since then, there have been ample speculations around the new date of this mega-budget epic. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers have finally zeroed in on a release date, as RRR is all set to release during the festive weekend of Eid i.e. April 29, 2022.

The film team was contemplating on various dates - February 25, March 25 and Eid - according to our sources, and they have finally locked the lucrative festive date of Eid for their biggie. Interestingly, the date coincides with that of Rajamouli’s last blockbuster, Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, which opened to a thunderous response on April 28, 2017. The Eid holiday aside, the team of RRR will also benefit from the Labour Day and Maharashtra Day holiday on May 1, though that falls on a Sunday. We hear, an official announcement is on the way soon.

Interestingly, the same date has been decided despite it being blocked by two Bollywood biggies – The Ajay Devgn directed Runway 34 which features the actor along with Amitabh Bachchan and The Sajid Nadiadwala production, Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff in lead. When this announcement is made, we wonder how the stakeholders of these two Bollywood biggies react, as it's surely an out of the book competition.

RRR is touted to be the biggest film of Indian cinema, with a budget of over Rs 450 crore. It also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key appearances. It brings together two of the biggest stars from Telugu industry – Jr. NTR and Ram Charan – and is expected to set new benchmarks at the ticket window. It’s a story written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, set in the Pre-Independence era.

