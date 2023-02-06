EXCLUSIVE: Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee in talks for an Action Entertainer from September

Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee have created a hat-trick of Blockbusters by working on films like Theri, Mersal and Bigil. The three films not just worked big at the box office, but also won appreciation from audience and critics alike for providing wholesome entertainment. 4 years after Bigil, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to reunite with Atlee on a feature film. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Atlee is in talks to kick-start his next with Vijay from the month of September.

“Atlee has got the idea okay’ed from Thalapathy Vijay and also the producers. He will work towards locking the screenplay soon as the idea is to take the film on floors from September/October this year. The film will be Atlee’s next directorial after Jawan, which is present on the floors. While the idea is green lit, the paperwork will happen only after the release of Jawan,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the Jawan shoot will be wrapped up by end of March.

Much like their earlier collaborations, the reunion of Vijay and Atlee will also be on an action drama, however, like always, will have a unique element in the screenplay. All their earlier collaborations have features Vijay don multiple hats and the same is expected in their fourth film too. Buzz is, Sun Pictures will be producing the film but there is still no confirmation on the same. Earlier, there was a chatter of Bigil producer, AGS Entertainment bankrolling the film, but we hear it's going to Sun Pictures and Atlee next. "The film will most likely feature Vijay in lead, until and unless, something terribly goes wrong on the casting front in the next few months." Talking of Atlee, after working with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay, he is in talks with some top Telugu names too like Jr. NTR and Allu Arjun.

Atlee is currently shooting for Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan

Atlee meanwhile is gearing up for the release of Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, which is said to be a Pan India film from the Hindi Film industry. The film rides on a cast with actors from Hindi and Tamil Industry. Apart from SRK, the big names include Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi among others. We hear, Thalapathy Vijay also has a cameo in Jawan. Vijay is presented shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next titled Leo, which is confirmed for an October 19, 2023 release. The film sees him as a gangster and is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe that started with Vikram (Kamal Haasan) and Kaithi (Karthi).

Vijay is in talks for multiple other films for #Thalapathy68, #Thalapathy69 and the prestigious #Thalapathy70. Announcement on his next will be made closer to the time when he wraps up Leo.