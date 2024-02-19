EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej feels 'responsibility to make good cinema' as he talks about carrying forward family legacy

Varun Tej is one of the most prominent actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his Hindi debut, Operation Valentine, which is all set to hit the silver screens on March 1st.

For the unversed, Varun Tej is a part of the Mega family, which includes other prominent names like Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, and many more. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla ahead of his film’s release, the Ghani actor opened up about the pressure of carrying forward his family’s legacy in terms of cinema. He mentioned that his family has been quite supportive, but keeping the legacy they’ve carved in mind, he considers it a responsibility to make good cinema.

Varun Tej reveals his family has always pushed him to explore

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor revealed that at the start of his career, there was pressure to carry on the family’s legacy, however, over time he realized the added pressure makes it quite difficult to work with.

He said: ‘Later, I learned not to take that pressure because you cannot function properly in this field, especially with having something like that over your shoulders’. The actor also mentioned that his family has been quite kind, and pushed him to explore more.

‘They pushed me to explore, and kind of never forced me to pick scripts, or they never hand-held, and managed my career. They let me be,’ He said. He further added that their attitude towards him helped him find stable ground in the beginning of his career, despite flops and hits. The Gandheevadhari Arjuna actor also mentioned that he feels a sense of responsibility to make good cinema owing to the great legacy his family has carved, but ultimately, it comes to whether he has given his all or not.

Check out the full interview below:

Varun Tej on the workfront

As mentioned earlier, Varun Tej is all set to make his Hindi debut with the upcoming film Operation Valentine, helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The film, which is inspired by true events, also features Manushi Chhillar as the female lead. Apart from them, the film also features Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar and more in crucial roles as well.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force, and is touted to be a cinematic spectacle, with Varun Tej portraying a pilot, and Manushi essaying the role of a radar officer. The makers of the film have already released two singles from the film, both of which have been quite a sensation. The film’s trailer is all set to be released on February 20th, with Salman Khan and Ram Charan unveiling it.

