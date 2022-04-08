EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej says 'without fans, an actor has nothing in his domain'; Calls Ghani training 'daunting'

Varun Tej was only 10 when he debuted as a child artist in his father Nagendra Babu's film Hands Up! Coming from a film background, acting had always been on his mind. Be it Fidaa, Tholi Prema or Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Varun Tej has never boxed himself in a certain role. His every film is as unique as he is. Ghani, which released today, will see him playing a boxer.

He played a fierce, violent man in Gaddalakonda Ganesh, a lover boy role in Fidaa. Asked if he ever had a fear of being stereotyped, Varun, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla said, "Never! I do not have any fears when it comes to my work. I just have a feeling of conviction and I know I have to give every role my best. Such was the case for Ghani as well. The mental and physical training was a daunting task but I knew it was crucial to be done and it helped me ease all my initial thoughts as well. "

Once I made up my mind and was firm on it, it all fell into place and looking back, it is all worth it, Varun Tej

For Ghani, Varun reveals he took big inspiration from his family. "Yes, I did. My family is my biggest inspiration and I have grown up seeing my uncles, cousins, father, and everyone working so hard. I took inspiration from their work ethic and I hope the audiences are happy with the hard work that has gone in," says F2 actor.

Varun had switched on his beast mode throughout the shooting period. One of the BTS videos sees Naga Babu and Sai Dharam Tej in the video as well. Sharing interesting details on the same, Varun replied, "Thank you so much for noticing the same. It is always a pleasure to make such interesting and fun videos with people who personally inspire me as well and I am glad to see the response that the BTS stills and videos are already getting. It's quite surreal to see all the love even before the film is out."

Varun Tej calls working with Suniel Shetty an 'enriching and learning experience'. "Such a senior actor and so humble and polite that one gets to learn by sheer observation itself," he added.

It was 'challenging' to get into the skin of the character but, "I knew the role and the film demanded and warranted this of me and hence it had to be done. Once I made up my mind and was firm on it, it all fell into place and looking back, it is all worth it," shares Varun Tej on his massive transformation in Ghani.

These days, competitive clashes are between fans and not actors on social media. Asked about how he looks at this, the handsome hunk replies, "Fans are what make the stars. Their word is why we are where we are. Without our fans, an actor has nothing in his or her domain and the sooner we accept the same, it's to our benefit."

"I'm super excited for F3 and VT12 and what lies ahead," he signs off.

