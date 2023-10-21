EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej takes Mumbai Trip amid wedding prep with Lavanya Tripathi; here's why

Varun Tej has been the talk of the town with quite a number of important dates lined up for him. The actor is all set to tie the knot with actress Lavanya Tripathi in the coming week. He is also set to make his Hindi film debut with the upcoming film Operation Valentine, whose filming just wrapped up a couple of days back.

In the latest update, it has been revealed that the actor will be traveling to Mumbai for the promotions of the film, ahead of heading to Tuscany for his wedding. The actor is all set to make an appearance on the pre-match show of the ICC World Cup, ahead of the match between India and New Zealand, which is scheduled to take place on 22nd October.

About Operation Valentine

Operation Valentine is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual film helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh. The film marks the Hindi debut of the Gandheevadhari Arjuna actor. Additionally, the film is also set to feature Manushi Chhillar alongside Varun Tej.

The film is said to revolve around two officers from the Air Force, and the challenges they faced while fighting one of the fiercest air attacks that the country has faced. Varun Tej had recently taken to social media to announce that the filming of Operation Valentine had just wrapped up, and referred to the film as an ‘unforgettable chapter’. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on December 8th.

Varun Tej announced that Operation Valentine has finished shooting

On the personal front

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged on June 9th, this year. The couple met on the sets of the 2017 film Mister, and had been dating for close to five years, when the Fidaa actor popped the question. The engagement took place in Hyderabad, and was quite an intimate affair with only close friends and family attending.

It is understood that the wedding will take place in Tuscany, Italy. It is also reported that the guest list for the wedding will not have more than fifty names, as Varun Tej is a private person, and wants to spend the special day with his closest friends and family. However, the couple will also have a reception post their wedding in hyderabad, where friends from the industry, politicians and other renowned people from Hyderabad would be invited.

