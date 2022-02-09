EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: A look at Allu Arjun's massive makeup transformation into Pushpa from his vanity
Allu Arjun left no stone unturned to make his latest release Pushpa a big one. Directed by Sukumar, AA played the role of Pushpa and he aced a menacing look of a baddie and good at the same time. He literally lived in the character for months. However, Allu Arjun's massive makeup transformation to look the part left everyone spellbound.
Check out the video below:
This video shows how Allu, being a perfectionist, transformed himself, both physically and with the help of stellar prosthetics and makeup, to look the part.
After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. Pushpa managed to set massive record not only at the box office but also with high viewership on OTT platform.
Also Read: Pushpa: The Rise is bulldozing its way to the top and how