EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: A look at Allu Arjun's massive makeup transformation into Pushpa from his vanity

Allu Arjun left no stone unturned to make his latest release Pushpa a big one. Directed by Sukumar, AA played the role of Pushpa and he aced a menacing look of a baddie and good at the same time. He literally lived in the character for months. However, Allu Arjun's massive makeup transformation to look the part left everyone spellbound.

We bring an exclusive video of AA getting ready for his massive transformation as Pushpa Raj. It is said to be his best performance so far and no one except him could have done full justice to this character. For the transformation, the AVPL actor had to undergo an intense makeup and prosthetic session. Right from getting his eyebrows and curly hair right to getting the perfect skin colour, the actor aced the look. In the video, we can see Allu Arjun patiently sitting in his make-up van as several artists work on him. He walks out of the vanity in signature Pushpa style. Check out the video below:

This video shows how Allu, being a perfectionist, transformed himself, both physically and with the help of stellar prosthetics and makeup, to look the part.

After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. Pushpa managed to set massive record not only at the box office but also with high viewership on OTT platform.

