Sudha Kongara tags budget constraint as biggest problem in Tamil films: ‘There’s no point…’

Sudha Kongara Prasad is one of the most eminent filmmakers and screenwriters in South cinema. With her career spanning across almost decades, she is credited to have been the master behind some of the most incredible films to date. These include Drohi, Guru, Soorarai Pottru and many others.

In a recent interaction, the Sarfira director opened up about the budgetary constraints a filmmaker faces in Tamil cinema.

Sudha Kongara claims tight budget is a big problem in Tamil films

Speaking with News18 Showsha, Sudha Kongara shed light on her experiences, on what has been one of the biggest challenges she has faced as a filmmaker in Tamil cinema. She pointed out how a tight budget has always been a significant issue.

Sudha highlighted and explained, “Budget is always a concern. If the economics don’t work, there’s no point in making the film. Budget constraints are a recurring problem.”

Sudha addresses the shift of films from theaters to OTT platforms

Moving forth with her perspectives, Sudha revealed that Indian cinema in its broad spectrum witnessed a massive change post the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. The filmmaker articulated how a large chunk of work got shifted from theatrical releases to a release on OTT platforms.

However, Sudha also highlighted that over the passage of time when everything has started to normalize once again, the revenues generated through OTT is declining. As a result, filmmakers are now keen on returning back to theatrical releases for the projects.

Sudha Kongara manifests Tamil film industry to be adept with the post of ADs

In another segment of the same interview, Sudha Kongara shared how much she wishes for Tamil cinema to begin with the culture of having assistant directors or ADs on the sets.

She revealed how without ADs in many projects, she has been the sole one to carry out both the responsibilities, and thereby juggle work simultaneously. She added, “Without a first AD, I’m doing two jobs simultaneously—directing and first AD—leading to constant stress and a short temper.”

Sudha Kongara apologized for confusing Jyotiba Phule’s educational reforms with Veer Savarkar

A few days back, Sudha Kongara dropped a note of apology on Twitter (now X), after her interview where she mistook Jyotiba Phule with Veer Savarkar went viral. Well, it so happened that the Sarfira director claimed that it was Veer Savarkar who made his wife study and get educated, at a time when women were prohibited from doing so.

However, going by history, this gesture was carried out by Jyotiba Phule for his wife, Savitribai Phule. The filmmaker, as a result, sought apology from the netizens over his factually incorrect statement.

