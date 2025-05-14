Kenishaa Francis' friend REACTS to her relationship rumors with Ravi Mohan: 'You aren't what everyone claims...'

Actor Ravi Mohan and singer Kenishaa Francis’ recent public appearance in Chennai has led netizens to believe that they confirmed the relationship rumors. Following this, both began to face backlash, especially after Aarti Ravi shared a statement detailing her ordeal. As Kenishaa received most of the criticism, her friend stepped forward to show support during this time.

Kenishaa’s friend Vijayanthi Rajeswar took to her Instagram handle to pen a long note. The person shared that she had asked Francis to stay silent over the past few days.

Vijayanthi recalled knowing Kenishaa and her bond with Ravi Mohan. She said the ordeal had shown her how misunderstood people can be and how cruel and vulgar public opinion often becomes.

She stressed that Kenishaa was nothing like how people had portrayed her. In her words, "How misunderstood, how brutal, and how vulgar the people can be is something I've witnessed in this ordeal. I just want people to know that you aren't what everyone claims you to be."

"You're kind, dynamic, talented, and most importantly, you're true. The truth will come out someday. We know that. With your head held high, just be the way you are," she added.

Take a look at the post below:

Earlier, Kenishaa Francis had also responded to trolls with a sharp message. She said those with opinions should speak to her directly, not hide behind PR teams. She made it clear she didn’t care about such tactics.

Kenishaa also called out women who were too focused on others. She told them to "woman up" and reflect on themselves.

Take a look at her note below:

For the unversed, Ravi Mohan made not one but two public appearances at Ishari K Ganesh's daughter Preethaa's wedding festivities in Chennai. However, neither he nor Kenishaa has responded to the ongoing rumors about their relationship.

