‘I decided to leave my ex-wife, not my kids’: Ravi Mohan replies to Aarti Ravi’s statement and clarifies his relationship with Kenishaa Francis

Ravi Mohan has been making quite a buzz across the internet ever since he announced his divorce from his wife, Aarti Ravi. Following a recent statement by Aarti, which included allegations against him, Ravi Mohan has now responded with a “First and Final” statement.

The lengthy note shared by the actor on his social media handle addresses his past experiences with his wife, the moments that led to their divorce, and how he is currently being denied the chance to meet his sons.

Advertisement

The actor went on to explain that he began referring to his wife as his “ex” from the moment he chose to leave their home, emphasizing that she is now using the situation to garner public sympathy.

“In any situation even smaller than mine, a strong woman would have held her head high and seen through all trials in the legal format as provided by our Constitution, rather than playing on the sympathies of those who haven’t walked in either of our shoes,” he added.

See the post here:

In his statement, Ravi Mohan alleged that his soon-to-be ex-wife, Aarti, is spreading false narratives about him. He further claimed that she is being influenced by harmful mentors and accused her “privileged family” of thriving on others' pain.

Addressing his alleged relationship with Kenishaa Francis, Ravi clarified that she was initially just a friend who stood by him during a difficult time—specifically when he left his home one night, barefoot and with nothing to his name.

Advertisement

The actor went on to say that Kenishaa Francis continues to support him deeply, and he condemned the label of “home-wrecker” being used against her. He emphasized that his only true calling now is cinema.

In closing, Ravi Mohan urged his fans and well-wishers not to fall for premature judgments, firmly stating that he has no intention of returning to his former life.

ALSO READ: Jr NTR reimagined as Dadasaheb Phalke in AI-generated photos for upcoming biopic with SS Rajamouli