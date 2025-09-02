EXCLUSIVE: Force 3 in the making with John EXCLUSIVE: NTRNeel goes global Param Sundari Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Nikhil Bhat goes to Hollywood EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi reunite EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan set for a Zombie Film War 2 second weekend box office update EXCLUSIVE: Baaghi 4 trailer on August 30 EXCLUSIVE: Dahaad returns with second season EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia to lead Ragini MMS 3

Sobhita Dhulipala shows off her cooking skills in latest pics, husband Naga Chaitanya comments

Sobhita Dhulipala flaunted her cooking skills in the new post dropped by the actress on social media. Her husband has the cutest reaction that is not to be missed. Read the details below.

Rashi Desai
Written by Rashi Desai , Entertainment Journalist
Published on Sep 02, 2025 | 08:05 PM IST | 3K
Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya via Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. Apart from her brilliant screen presence, the movie star also happens to be a good cook. In the new post shared by The Night Manager star on social media, the actress showed off her cooking skills as she stirred dal and vegetables in a large quantity. While Dhulipala looked happy cooking, her husband, Chaitanya, had the cutest reaction.

Advertisement
Credits: Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles