Jr NTR's RRR promotional looks DECODED: Suave and classy with a little high street style; EXCLUSIVE

The biggest release of the year, RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is set to release worldwide on March 25. The team of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR are on a promotional spree, visiting different cities across the country. The makers have left no stone unturned as they've spent a whopping amount on the film's promotions. However, the lead actors equally managed to steal the attention with the promotional wardrobe- all things stylish and simple.

Talking specifically about Jr NTR, he managed to keep his looks simple, comfy yet tried different styles. Tarak's fashion stylist Ashwin Mawle decodes on what went behind dressing the actor for RRR promotions. From trying out edgy wear to street style and runway pieces, the Temper actor was all game for it. It was a mix of his signature style with a little high street style.

"I made sure his outfits reflected his personal taste as well which is simple suave and classy," shares celebrity fashion stylist Ashwin.

A few looks from RRR promotions:

Going by the looks, Jr NTR prefers to be effortlessly stylish instead of being too deliberate. For media interactions and interviews, he wore personalised RRR merchandise like more in linen shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and pullovers.

His footwear collection included some high-end brands like Yeezys, Dior limited edition, Gucci and Hermes. "Thought he always wore high-end brands but prefers to keep it simple," reveals Ashwin who is known to style many celebs like Pooja Hegde, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Niharika Konidela to name a few.

"For RRR, Jr NTR was more excited with experimenting and trying out new looks and I made sure to go with it," he added.

For promotional events in different cities, Jr NTR was seen wearing jackets and even blazers that were specially customised and colour coordinated with the RRR logo embroidered on it.

For airport travels, the Tollywood star was seen wearing outfits by AllSaints, John Varvatos and Moschino.

For one of the biggest events in Mumbai, NTR wore a three-layered super stylish Shantnu & Nikhil ensemble.

For the Golden temple and Varanasi tour, the actor decided to go with specially designed kurtas by his stylist Ashwin. He opted for ivory chikanhari kurta with chudidar to seek blessings at Golden temple and will be seen in a pastel yellow soft raw silk kurta with salwar for puja in Varanasi on 23rd March.

