Kanguva first single titled Fire Song, track featuring Suriya to be out on his birthday

One of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024 is Kanguva, starring Suriya in the lead role. Directed by Siruthai Siva, this movie will showcase Disha Patani in a significant role. In anticipation of its release, the film's creators have now unveiled the release date for Kanguva's first single. Accompanying this big announcement, they also dropped a striking new poster highlighting Suriya's character in the film.

Kanguva's first single to release on Suriya's birthday

Kanguva makers took to their social media handle to make the grand announcement of the film's first single. The track has been titled Fire Song and will be released on July 23, 2024, which coincides with Suriya's birthday. The song is part of the movie's soundtrack composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Meanwhile, the poster features a dramatic, fiery scene with a silhouetted figure of Suriya standing in the center, suggesting an intense and possibly action-packed theme.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Buckle up #Kanguva army #FireSong from #Kanguva is all set to release on 23rd July. #KanguvaFromOct10."

All you need to know about Kanguva

Last year, on Suriya's 48th birthday, fans got to see their first glimpse of him in Kanguva, ready to strike down his enemies. Similarly, Bobby Deol's first look, showcasing unique eye colors and a ribcage vest, was revealed on his birthday in January this year.

In an earlier interview, producer KE Gnanvel Raja also disclosed that Kanguva will be a two-part epic, with the first installment concluding on a cliffhanger to pave the way for the sequel. The script for Kanguva Part 2 is currently in development, with filming slated to start by late 2025 or early 2026.

Billed as a monumental saga, Kanguva is jointly backed by UV Creations and Studio Green, featuring music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy. The film will premiere in 3D across 10 languages. Joining Suriya in the film are notable actors making their Tamil debuts: Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. The ensemble cast also includes Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and B. S. Avinash, among others.

