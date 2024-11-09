Kannappa makers appeal Prabhas’ fans not to share his leaked pictures from sets; issue reward of Rs 5 lakhs to identify leak source

Vishnu Manchu’s fantasy film Kannappa landed in a bit of a challenge as fans of Prabhas shared leaked pictures of the actor on social media. Reportedly, the Rebel star will be playing the role of Nandi in the film. And now, in the wake of such unauthorized circulation of leaked pictures from the sets, the makers have publicly appealed not to spread those images. They also promised a handsome reward for those who would help in finding the source of the leak.

In an official note shared on X (formerly Twitter), the makers of Kannappa explained how the leak of Prabhas' images devalues the hard work and efforts that have been poured in by the crew of the film. They also informed everyone about making a police complaint against the source of the leak and added that a whopping reward of Rs. 5 lakhs is reserved for those who would help them identify the original source of the leaked picture.

The film is directed by Mohan Babu and is based on the legend of Kannappa, who was a devotee of Lord Shiva. While Prabhas might not be essaying the titular role in the film, he would make a significant cameo in the role of Nandi. Other actors making special appearances in the film would be Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar.

A few days back, the entire team of Kannappa, including Vishnu Manchu, gave a holy kickstart to the film as they visited the 12 jyotirlingas ahead of the film’s release. The entire cast went off to Kedarnath and Badrinath to pay their respects and pray for the success of their film.

Vishnu Manchu was also joined by his father along with filmmaker Mukesh Kumar Singh, who is the director of the film itself. Kannappa is bankrolled under AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

Coming to the remaining cast of the film, Kannappa also stars Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Siva Balaji, and more. It is expected to hit theaters sometime in December 2024.

