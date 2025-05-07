Kummaattikali OTT Release: When and where to watch Madhav Suresh’s Malayalam debut film which pays tribute to coastal cultures

Kummaattikali released back on October 2, 2024 and received average reviews from audiences. The film was based on the coastal community and thus included an intrinsic exploration of the traditional cultures. And now it can be streamed online on OTT soon.

When and where to watch Kummaattikali

Kummaattikali is all set to release on the OTT platform SimplySouth from May 9 onwards. However, the film won’t be available to be watched by viewers in India.

Sharing the poster, the streaming giant wrote “#Kummaattikali, streaming on Simply South from May 9 worldwide, excluding India.”

Official trailer and plot of Kummaattikali

Kummaattikali revolves around a man named Dennis and his group of friends, famously known as the Kummatti Boys. Their simple town lives are thrown into an unexpected whirlwind when they are wrongly entangled in a web of crime within their coastal village.

This unforeseen turn of events unfolds during a vibrant cultural celebration in the village, making it even more difficult for them to uncover the truth and escape the clutches of the crime.

As the story progresses, audiences are treated to moments of emotion, humor, and a deep sense of care through the character of Indira, who emerges as a maternal figure to the boys during their time of crisis.

Cast and crew of Kummaattikali

The film stars Madhav Suresh in his debut performance. Others include Sinoj Varghese, Sarish, Major Ravi, Anu Prabhakar, Lenaa, Rashik Ajmal, Mime Gopi and others.

Kummaattikali is directed by Vincent Selva and it is written by Ramesh Ammanath.

