Alappuzha Gymkhana Telugu Release: Naslen starrer sports comedy’s dubbed version to hit big screens on THIS date

Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen in the lead role, hit the big screens earlier this year on April 10, 2025. Now, the blockbuster flick is all set to release its Telugu-dubbed version on April 25, 2025.

The official release of the film has been confirmed by several PROs, including Vamsi Kaka, on social media. Sharing the post, Vamsi said, “After ripping up a sensation at the Kerala Box office, #AlappuzhaGymkhana is coming to the Telugu audience. #GymkhanaTelugu in cinemas on April 25th, 2025. VIBES. FIGHTS. FUN.”

Alappuzha Gymkhana tells the tale of a group of youngsters who failed their plus two exams. In hopes of gaining admission to a common college through the sports quota, they all decide to choose boxing as their sport.

The team of youngsters survives the district-level competitions with sheer luck. Now, they must face a team at a higher level, leading to a thrilling sports flick packed with humor.

With Naslen in the lead role, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Maya Ravi, Franco Francis, rapper Habish Rahman aka Baby Jean, Shiva Hariharan, and many more in key roles.

The film is directed by Thallumaala fame Khalid Rahman, who co-wrote the screenplay along with Sreeni Saseendran. The movie’s musical tracks and background scores are crafted by Vishnu Vijay, with the cinematography and editing by Jimshi Khalid and Nishadh Yusuf, respectively.

Coming to Naslen’s work front, the actor will next be seen in a movie co-starring with Kalyani Priyadarshan. The upcoming film, bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan under the banner of Wayfarer Films, is directed by Dominic Arun.

The movie is penned by Dominic Arun and actress Santhy Balachandran. Moreover, it is also rumored that Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas will be in cameo roles, with speculations of creating a cinematic universe of its own. However, the same hasn’t been confirmed by the makers yet.

