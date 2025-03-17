Telugu actor’s Hyderabad home robbed; diamond jewelry and over Rs 2 lakh cash stolen

Vishwak Sen is back in the news after his Hyderabad home fell prey to a massive robbery attempt by an unidentified assailant. Reports now suggest that jewelry and cash worth lakhs were stolen.

According to M9 News, the Laila actor’s residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, was targeted in a burglary on March 16. Vishwak’s father has filed a complaint at the local police station.

The burglar allegedly entered Vishwak Sen’s home through his sister’s third-floor bedroom while she was asleep. Upon waking up, she noticed her room was completely disheveled, with valuables missing.

The complaint mentioned that diamond jewelry and cash worth Rs 2.2 lakh were stolen. CCTV footage from the incident shows the burglar spent about 20 minutes inside before escaping undetected.

Moreover, the police suspect that the thief might be someone familiar with the house, given the precision and ease with which he navigated the premises, as seen in the CCTV footage.

In other news, Vishwak Sen grabbed attention following the failure of his film Laila. The movie received a disastrous response at the box office, with audiences criticizing its weak plot and lackluster performances.

Notably, the actor had previously hyped Laila as one of the most anticipated releases of his career. However, after its disappointing performance, Vishwak Sen issued a public apology on social media, promising to return with a stronger project.

Following its theatrical failure, Laila premiered on Amazon Prime Video but continued to receive negative feedback from the viewers.

Looking ahead, the actor has Funky and VS13 as his next projects.