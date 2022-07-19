Musical Konnect: Devi Sri Prasad reveals interesting details about Pushpa 2 & Varun Dhawan's Bawaal- EXCLUSIVE

After his theatrical premiere of the US tour, 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP did a concert show in India in 2016, which was the first-of-a-kind attempt in the world. Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, and other biggies from the industry experienced something like never before having high-end Dolby Atmos sound effects.

Addressed as 'musical narrator' by Mahesh Babu, DSP is a true blue performer besides being a music composer. Recalling his high-budget show in 2016 and with a live audience in attendance, DSP, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla revealed Ilaiyaraaja and Michael Jackson were the inspiration behind it.

"I used to do a lot of live shows and after my concert in the US, I got this idea of performing for the people here who love music and cannot travel. When a movie can go to a theatre, why can't a show too? And that's how I got the idea. It took a long time and involved a lot of people but we did it Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prabhu Dheva and all were enjoying it like it was a show but then they realised it was in a theatre. It was that crazy," said DSP as he recalled good old memories of his show.

Highlighting a bit on what's in store next with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2, DSP reveals, "The base for the album was done while we were working on Pushpa: Part 1 because initially, it had to be one film and not in parts. One or two songs have been shifted to the second part and it is brilliant stuff."

He further added, "Daakko Daakko Meka which was the first song of the film has this signature music that was supposed to come out in the second half and not for this one. Originally, there was a different song which is now moved to the second part and you will love it. So the signature music will have a continuation in the second part and will also end with it. That should be the first song to be out when Pushpa 2 is done. It will take us from Pushpa 1 to Pushpa 2 but will be presented in a different way, very upbeat."

Sharing his experience of working with Sukumar and his film, the Daddy Mummy song creator says, "I'm working with Sukumar sir since his first film and every film of him has been a musical blockbuster. The way he writes his script is very different and it is actually very challenging to work on his films because his idea and script are different. Srivalli was composed only in 5 minutes so everything happens across the table. I experiment a lot in his films because we trust each other's work."

Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal as well. Varun along with lead actress Janhvi Kapoor is already shooting for a romantic song in Krakow, Poland. Holding his excitement of not revealing much about the album, DSP reveals it is going to be one ' beautiful musical movie.'

"Nitesh Tiwari narrated the entire script to me as I had to work entirely on the film's music and BGM. He was thrilled and happy from the moment I discussed music and which song should be used and placed in the story. The other day Varun Dhawan called me personally and said, 'I'm so excited about the love song.' It is going to be a beautiful musical movie, believe me", reveals one of the bankable Tollywood music composers, DSP.

DSP has also composed one song for Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus. 'There are total 2 songs in the film out of which I have composed one which is a groovy melody,' Devi Sri Prasad revealed.

