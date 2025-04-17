'My personal unicorn': Aditi Rao Hydari shares 16 photos of husband Siddharth on his birthday with winning Instagram caption
Check out Aditi Rao Hydari's sweet message for her husband and actor Siddharth on the occasion of his birthday today, April 17.
Actor Siddharth has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram handle to post a heartfelt message that captured the warmth and joy of their relationship. She referred to him as her "personal unicorn" and shared how he brings laughter and entertainment into her life.
In an affectionate tone, she listed everything she adores about him and also mentioned his many talents, calling him a filmmaker, music maker, actor, cook, and more.
Aditi wrote, "Happy birthday to my personal unicorn. My endless subscription to laughter, love and entertainment. My favourite human, playmate, travel buddy, animal whisperer, actor, film maker, music maker, singer, reluctant dancer, photographer, food order king, cook, production genius, general genius. Never a dull second with this byoot. You deserve every blessing eternally. My Siddhu bestest."
Take a look at her post below: