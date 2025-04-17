5 romantic Siddharth movies on OTT you must watch on his birthday
Here’s a list of romantic movies featuring Siddharth that you can watch online on his birthday.
When it comes to romantic roles, Siddharth never fails to impress. His smile, charm, and screen presence make every love story feel fresh. If you're in the mood for heartfelt romance, here are 5 Siddharth films on OTT to enjoy on his birthday.
5 romantic movies of Siddharth on OTT
1. Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi
- Cast: Siddharth, Amala Paul
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi is a 2012 Tamil romantic comedy directed by Balaji Mohan. The story follows Arun and Parvathi, a young couple navigating love and misunderstandings. As their relationship faces ups and downs, family issues and small fights add pressure. Meanwhile, friends around them deal with their own love troubles.
2. Oh My Friend
- Cast: Siddharth, Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani
- Where to watch: ZEE5, JioHotstar
If you like romantic movies with a hint of drama, then do watch Oh My Friend on OTT. Directed by Venu Sriram, the movie follows the lives of childhood friends Chandu and Siri, whose bond causes tension when love enters their lives. As Chandu falls for Ritu and Siri is engaged to Uday, jealousy brews.
3. Oy!
- Cast: Siddharth, Shamili
- Where to watch: Sun NXT
Oy!, directed by Anand Ranga, will surely leave you in tears. The story follows Uday, a carefree rich man, who falls for Sandhya, a traditional woman running a nursery. He wins her heart, only to learn she has terminal cancer. Determined to make her final days joyful, he takes her on a memorable journey.
4. Aata
- Cast: Siddharth, Ileana D'Cruz
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
If you are a fan of romantic movies with action-packed scenes, then do give Aata a try on OTT. The film is about Srikrishna, a village youth who dreams of being a movie hero, who meets Satya at a carnival and falls for her. However, she’s on the run from a forced marriage to Vicky and what happens next is for you to watch.
5. Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam
- Cast: Siddharth, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prakash Raj
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani, this romantic drama revolves around Geeta, a village girl who moves to Hyderabad for her studies. She meets Siddhu, a cheerful young man with a troubled family background. They fall in love, but Geeta’s father rejects their match due to Siddhu’s divorced parents.
For more such articles, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!