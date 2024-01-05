NEWS: Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram pre-release event gets POSTPONED; Here's why

Mahesh Babu's new film Gantur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram and co-starring Sreeleela and Meenakshi Choudhary, is all set to release in theatres on the 12th of January, 2024, worldwide. The excitement for the movie is increasing by the hour and tickets are selling like hot cakes, everywhere the advances have begun. As is the case with Mahesh Babu's films, there is a great fanfare across Telugu states, as fans await the return of their hero on the big screen after the middling results of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Guntur Kaaram's Pre-Release Event Stands Postponed

While everything was going perfectly well in favour of Guntur Kaaram prior to its theatrical release, there was an unforseen roadblock that the makers of the film and all the admirers awaiting the film, had to encounter. It is now official that Guntur Kaaram's pre-release event that was scheduled for the 6th of January, 2024, has been postponed. A press release by the team of Guntur Kaaram read, "Despite our best efforts, due to unforeseen circumstances and issues with security permissions, we will not be conducting the highly awaited Guntur Kaaram Pre-release event on 6th January 2024. We sincerely apologize for this announcement. The new date for the event with the venue will be announced at the earliest. Stay tuned"

Have a look at the photo shared by Team Gantur Kaaram, stating that the event has been postponed

Advertisement

Guntur Kaaram's Pre-Release Event Was Postponed Citing Security Concerns

It is common for there to be security concerns in pre-release events down south and it becomes all the more important for the production to ensure that the event is conducted smoothly. Since the film releases in theatres on the 12th of January, the pre-release event is expected to be held in a maximum of three days. Reportedly, the much awaited trailer of Guntur Kaaram will also be launched in the pre-release event. The trailer will catapult the excitement for the action-drama even further.

Gantur Kaaram Releases Alongside Numerous Pongal and Sankranthi Releases

Guntur Kaaram is releasing alongside numerous Pongal/Sankranthi releases. The prominent films include Hanu Man, Eagle, Captain Miller, Merry Christmas and Ayalaan. It will be interesting to see how the Mahesh Babu starrer performs amidst major competition.

How excited are you for Gantur Kaaram?

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram's second single finally gets a release date