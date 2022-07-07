PICS: Sai Pallavi looks scintillating in a saree during Gargi promotions; Thanks presenter Suriya

Sai Pallavi is all set to treat the fans yet again with her upcoming action drama, Gargi. As the project nears release on 15th July this year, the makers will be unveiling the much-awaited trailer of the film today. Before the trailer reaches us, the Shyam Singha Roy actress interacted with the media this morning. She thanked her fellow actor Suriya for presenting the drama. The stunner made for a pretty sight in a cotton saree and open tresses.

The actress further assured that just like NerKonda Paarva and Jai Bhim, Gargi is also going to be a content-driven movie. Gautham Ramachandran has directed the film that will be presented by Suriya and Jyothika's production house 2D Entertainment.

Check out the pictures below:

Bankrolled by Ravichandran Ramachandran, in collaboration with Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran, this multilingual drama will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

If the reports are to be believed, Sai Pallavi’s character in the film will enter a legal battle. As she seeks the truth, she also demands a certain amount of respect from her family, who do not believe in her cause as she is just a woman. Hence, our protagonist is in a dual fight, in the courtroom, and at her home. Apart from her, Kaali Venkat and Saravanan will also play prominent roles in the movie.

Now coming to the technical crew, Govind Vasantha is the music composer for the flick, while Sraiyanti and Premkrishna Akkattu are the cinematographers. Meanwhile, Shafique Mohamed Ali looked after the editing department of the film.

Adding on, Sai Pallavi also has Sivakarthikeyan's next Prince in her kitty. Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the venture will be backed by Kamal Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International.

