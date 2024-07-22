PHOTO: Amidst speculations of rift with Sukumar, Allu Arjun enjoys holiday with wife Sneha and kids in Europe

Allu Arjun is seen making the most of his time with his family on his Europe vacation amidst rumors of a rift with Pushpa 2 director, Sukumar. A picture shared by the Pushpa 2 actor’s wife Sneha Reddy on Instagram has gone viral on social media.

Allu Arjun is vacationing with family in Norway, Europe

Speculations regarding ego clashes and the rift between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar have been hitting the headlines for quite some time. As per the rumors, the actor trimmed his beard and went on a foreign holiday. This has led to the film being postponed to 2025.

Amidst the rumor, a picture posted by Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy has caught everyone’s attention. In the picture, 4 silhouette figures can be seen standing on the famous Pulpit rock in Norway, Europe. Judging from the picture, the figures can be Allu Arjun and his family including his wife and two children. Check the picture below:

It is worth mentioning that Pushpa 2: The Rule was initially scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, this year. Later, the film was postponed to December 6. Now, as the speculations suggest, the upcoming sequel can see further delay.

Addressing the controversy, producer Bunny Vas, a close associate of Allu Arjun, clarified the situation and assured fans that the rumors were baseless. What do you think about the rumors? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement

What’s next for Allu Arjun?

Allu Arjun will next be seen in the highly-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is the sequel to the 2021 Sukumar-directed Pushpa. The Superstar is set to feature opposite Rashmika Mandanna, with Fahadh Faasil playing the antagonist.

The film was initially planned for theatrical release on August 15 but was later postponed to December 6. Apart from this, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s untitled directorial.

However, the film will go on floors after the filmmaker completes his film with Prabhas and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park, which is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Animal.

Moreover, Allu Arjun is teaming up once again with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for their fourth collaboration. The makers have described their upcoming project as a visual spectacle.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ram Charan's Game Changer aims for Christmas release, confirms producer Dil Raju