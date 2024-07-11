Ram Charan makes stylish entry at Hyderabad airport with family in his brand new Rolls Royce Spectre worth Rs 7.5 crore

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan was spotted at Hyderabad airport with his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara in their newly acquired Rolls Royce Spectre. This is the first time in Hyderabad someone has purchased a Spectre, and it’s another luxury car added to Ram Charan's luxury car collection.

Ram Charan and Upasana flew to Mumbai to attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant scheduled for tomorrow, July 12.

The Rolls Royce Spectre is a historic model. It is the British luxury car maker's first vehicle featuring a fully electric drive. This is also reportedly a successor of the Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe and Wraith, with typical suicide doors that characterize a Rolls Royce design. The black Rolls Royce Spectre of Ram Charan costs around 7.50 crores in India.

Rolls Royces in Mega Family

The new Rolls Royce Spectre EV of Ram Charan comes in a classy black exterior finish, while for the interior, Ram Charan set a luxurious dual-tone – Tangerine and Black leather – complementing that blingy black and chrome on the outside.

However, Spectre is not the first Rolls Royce in the Mega family. Earlier on, Ram Charan had bought his father, Chiranjeevi, a Rolls Royce Phantom. This first-generation Phantom, finished in the same striking black color as the Spectre, has been spotted with Chiranjeevi several times.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan hasn’t done any film as a solo hero since Rajamouli’s RRR in 2022. He only did a cameo in Acharya where his father Chiranjeevi played the lead.

Ram Charan is getting ready for a big comeback with the film Game Changer. This movie, with the dashing actor in the lead, will mark the first-ever Telugu movie of Shankar. The female lead of Game Changer is played by Kiara Advani. The shooting for the movie has been completed, and it is speculated to release later this year.

Ram Charan is currently on a break and will join Buchi Babu’s upcoming sports drama after October. He will work on his physical transformation before joining the sets. Janhvi Kapoor will be his leading lady in this sports drama.

