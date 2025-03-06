Kannada actress Ranya Rao's gold smuggling case involves a politician? All you need to know about it amid investigation

Kannada actress Ranya Rao has been making headlines after being arrested for a gold smuggling case. As per reports, a prominent politician is also suggested to have been involved in the same.

According to a report by News18, the Karnataka chief minister’s legal advisor, AS Ponnanna, has confirmed that the law will take its course, irrespective of the suggested politician’s connections.

The Times of India reported that a jewelry boutique in Bengaluru’s central business district is also under investigation. The probe has expanded concerning allegations of ornaments being procured there.

For those unaware, actress Ranya Rao, who is also the stepdaughter of a senior police officer, was arrested while smuggling gold bars from Dubai. According to reports, the actress had gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore strapped to her body in a hidden waist belt from the Bengaluru airport.

Advertisement

Over the course of a year, the actress had traveled from Dubai 30 times, operating on the same modus operandi. After a raid at her home, the DRI had seized possession worth Rs. 17.29 crore, recovered gold jewelry worth Rs 2.06 crore and Rs 2.67 crore in cash.

The actor’s father, DGP Ramachandra Rao, has distanced himself from the entire scenario and conveyed that his daughter has been living separately with her husband.

Talking about the actress, Ranya Rao began her career with Kannada films. The actress made her debut in 2014 with the movie Maanikya. The action drama was directed by Kichcha Sudeepa and he played the lead hero as well.

Advertisement

The film, which was the remake of the Prabhas starrer Mirchi, was received with a positive response by critics and was a commercial success. Other than Sudeepa and Ranya, the movie also had actors like Ravichandran, Varalaxmi Sharathkumar, Ramya Krishnan, P. Ravi Shankar, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, the actress had also appeared in films like Wagah and Pataki.