Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Nani's second look unveils diverse shades, from angry young man to the boy next door

Natural star Nani is gearing up for his next project, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Ante Sundaraniki's Vivek Athreya. The first look reveals the Telugu star in a rugged avatar as an angry young man, battling against the odds and sending fans into a frenzy.

This time, the Dasara actor unveils the second poster from the film, featuring himself in a completely different look. The poster showcases Nani as the typical boy next door, beaming with a glowing smile while riding a bike.

Check out SaripodhaaSanivaaram 2nd poster:

The superstar took to Instagram to share a second look of the film, giving cinephiles a sneak peek into his character, Surya. Nani penned a witty caption, stating that the character prefers violence on weekdays and switches to a charming persona on weekends, and penned “Sunday to Friday… Violence ki insurance :) ‘Surya’. #SaripodhaaSanivaaram”

Fans were amazed and showered love on the 2nd poster

Fans were left in awe by the Hi Nanna star's flawless style and captivating appearance and showered their love in the comments section.

One of the fans mentioned his character from the film and complimented the actor by writing, “Handsome suryaaaaaa” followed by a love and a lit emoticon.

Another user jotted down an interesting comment following the different shades of the Surya character, writing, “How can this sweet looking man can be violent?”

One of the most hilarious and quirky comments among the lot was someone writing, "Surya on weekdays," followed by a white heart emoji.

“Nanna looking cute” was written by a user recalling Nani’s recent hit flick opposite Mrunal Thakur.

DVV Entertainments unvield the 2nd look poster

Meanwhile, DVV Entertainments, the producer of the films, also shared the 2nd look from the film on their X (Formerly Twitter) handle stating, “Every raging Saturday has its calm counterpart (smiling faces with sunglasses emoticon)

Now, Experience a new dimension of Surya on other days (love emoticon)

#SaripodhaaSanivaaram #SuryasSaturday”

Check out the post below:

Everything you want to know about Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram marks another pan-India venture in Nani’s career.

Alongside the Eega actor, Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah play pivotal roles.

DVV Entertainment, led by producers DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari, is backing the film. Murli G handles the cinematography, with Karthika Srinivas editing.

The film is slated to hit big screens on August 29 in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

