South Newsmakers of the Week: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wedding to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 release

A week into December, we've already seen a flurry of exciting events in the entertainment world. As we move closer to the festive Christmas spirit, the South cinema industry has been buzzing with activity.

Here’s a quick recap of the major highlights that have captured everyone’s interest!

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wedding:

South celebrity couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have finally entered the wedlock this week on December 4, 2024. The couple who had been in a relationship for some time tied the wedding knot at the Annapurna Studios, traditionally and festively.

The wedding was attended by a host of celebrities from the Telugu film industry, such as Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nani, and several others. Moreover, members from both the Akkineni and Daggubati families were present, joining in the celebration of the Thandel actor’s special day.

2. Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi dismissed rumors of legal dispute

Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi is all set to hit the big screens for Pongal 2025 with the film’s teaser hitting the internet a few days ago. With the visuals from the teaser showcasing similarities to the movie Breakdown, rumors had surfaced that the remake rights for the same were not bought and the Ajith Kumar starrer was in legal dispute.

However, as per a report by Times Now, the rumors were dismissed which also claimed that the film’s similarity to the American movie is purely coincidental.

3. Kantara star Rishab Shetty roped in to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

As Rishab Shetty is getting ready with the movie Kantara: Chapter 1 and already has the film Jai Hanuman with director Prasanth Varma in the arsenal, the actor has also been roped in to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In a surprising revelation, director Sandeep Singh revealed that the magnum opus drama film titled The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will feature Rishab and is slated to release on January 21, 2027.

4. Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule release and Pushpa 3: The Rampage announcement

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer movie Pushpa 2: The Rule finally hit the big screens on December 5, 2024. The movie directed by Sukumar is the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise which ended with a cliffhanger scene.

As the narrative unfolds, we follow Pushparaju, a red sandalwood smuggler and the mastermind behind a smuggling operation. Along his journey, he faces off against old adversaries determined to thwart his activities, while fresh challengers also rise to confront him.

With the movie being turned into a saga, the makers have also announced the film to receive a 3rd sequel called Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

