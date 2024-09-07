Trisha Krishnan unveils stunning BTS moments from Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT sets during her cameo appearance in song Matta

Trisha Krishnan recently took it to her official social media handles to share some BTS glimpses from her cameo appearance for Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT. The moments shared by the actress showcased her look in the now iconic yellow saree and a dance bit featuring both actors.

In the post shared by the actress, she went on to pen, “5.3.2024. Just a lil jig that happened with my favourites.”

Check out the BTS images shared by Trisha Krishnan from The GOAT sets:

Trisha Krishnan had recently made a cameo appearance in the film The Greatest Of All Time starring Thalapathy Vijay. The actress had come in for a few moments, shaking her legs with the actor, recreating their popular dance moves from Ghilli.

The song titled Matta, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja showcased vibrant and fun moments from the movie which is surely the talk of the town now. After the makers themselves have unveiled her glimpse in a new promo, the actress has shared the BTS moments from the shoot.

The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu had hit the big screens on September 5, 2024. The film featuring Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role told the tale of an anti-terrorist squad leader, Gandhi who is leading a somberful life after the loss of his son. But, in a turn of events, the son returns giving him a chance for redemption.

Advertisement

However, things are more than what meets the eyes when the son’s true intentions are revealed, turning the rest of the film into a showdown between them. Besides Vijay, the movie also had an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, the movie is also expected to be the penultimate cinematic venture of the superstar before he transitions into full-time politics. The actor is next set to play the lead role in an action flick, tentatively called Thalapathy 69.

The alleged final movie of Thalapathy is set to be helmed by H Vinoth, marking his first collaboration with the actor.

ALSO READ: Meiyazhagan teaser OUT: Karthi and Arvind Swamy's film tells story of lovable bromance as former plays a loud avatar