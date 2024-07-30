The Greatest of All Time third single titled Ena Nanba Ready Ah, new poster shows Thalapathy Vijay in jolly mood

One of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024, The Greatest of All Time featuring Thalapathy Vijay, is progressing rapidly in production. Scheduled for a theatrical release on September 5, this action drama is anticipated to make a significant impact. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT is billed as a sci-fi action spectacle.

To date, the film has released two singles - Whistle Podu and Chinna Chinna Kangal - both have received considerable attention from fans. The makers have now unveiled the title of the upcoming third single.

GOAT makers drop new poster announcing third single

The makers took to their X handle to unveil the title of GOAT’s third single. Titled Enna Nanba Ready Ah?, the announcement poster showcases Thalapathy Vijay's shadow in an exuberant pose, dancing with enthusiasm. The lively stance and stage spotlight highlight his energetic performance, fitting the vibrant theme of the visual. The poster has already sent the fans into a frenzy.

The track is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with production handled by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh under the banner of AGS Entertainment.

Check out the poster here:

About GOAT song featuring AI voice of late singer Bhavatharini

The second single from Vijay's GOAT titled Chinna Chinna Kangal, was released in celebration of the actor’s 50th birthday. This special track includes the AI-generated voice of the late playback singer Bhavatharini. For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay also lent his voice to the song.

In a heartfelt message on X, Bhavatharini's brother, singer-composer Yuvan Raja, shared his emotions about the song. He recounted that during the song’s composition in Bangalore, he and director Venkat Prabhu felt it was meant for his sister.

He wrote, "The second single from #TheGreatestOfAllTime is very special for me. Words cannot do justice to describe this feeling. When we were composing this song in Bangalore, @vp_offl & I felt this song is for my sister and at that time I thought to myself once she’s better and out of the hospital we can record her voice. But, an hour later I got the news that she’s no more. I never imagined I would be using her voice like this. I would like to sincerely thank my music team & all the people involved in the process of making this happen. It is a very bittersweet moment for me."

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT will feature Vijay in dual roles, alongside a prominent cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, and Jayaram, among others.

