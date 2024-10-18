Throwback: When Anil Kapoor took us down memory lane by dropping video of his classic cameo in Mohanlal's Chandralekha

Actors Mohanlal and Anil Kapoor are surely two of the biggest stars Indian cinema has seen over the years, but both of them had come together sharing the screen back in 1997 with the film Chandralekha.

In a throwback post from 2020, Anil Kapoor celebrated Mohanlal’s 60th birthday by sharing a clip from the movie in which the former appeared in a cameo role. The film showcased the Bollywood star making a short appearance as an escaped madman. The close to 2-minute role of Anil is revered as one of the most memorable moments in Malayalam pop culture as well.

In response to the same, Mohanlal had also replied to Anil Kapoor’s post and wrote, “Thank you so much, Anil Kapoor sir, and the video you shared took me down the memory lane... Stay safe and healthy,” back in 2020.

Check out Mohanlal’s tweet here:

For those unaware, the 1997 film Chandralekha is a Malayalam-language comedy movie written and directed by Priyadarshan. The film, which is inspired by the Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman starrer While You Were Sleeping, showcases Mohanlal as a struggling, unemployed youth who rescues a woman called Chandra from an accident and gets mistaken for her husband Alfred Fernandes.

The subsequent tale, which is filled with a comedy of errors and misunderstandings, sets up the entire plot of the movie. Aside from Mohanlal, the film also had actors like Sukanya, Pooja Batra, Sreenivasan, Nedumudi Venu, and many more in key roles. The movie was later remade into Telugu and Hindi. The Telugu version, which retained the same name, had Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead, while the Bollywood version was called Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega with Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the film Savi with Divya Khosla Kumar. The actor would next be seen playing a prominent role in movies like War 2 and Alpha, both under the YRF Spy Universe. On the other hand, Mohanlal is working on the movie L2: Empuraan along with the yet-to-be-titled L360.

