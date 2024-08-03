Top 5 South Newsmakers: Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 release date, Chiranjeevi's controversial video, and more

Pinkvilla is back with its Saturday special South Newsmakers of the Week. The past week saw many controversies including a viral video of Chiranjeevi allegedly punching a fan at the airport, and Dhanush being called out by the Tamil Producers’ Council.

Rakshit Shetty also breathed in relief as he was granted anticipatory bail in the copyright case. If you have missed any updates then what are you waiting for? Delve right in.

TOP SOUTH NEWSMAKERS

1. VD12: Vijay Deverakonda’s venture with Gowtam Tinnanuri OUT!

The social media was on fire as Vijay Deverakonda delighted his fans by dropping his first look from the upcoming film VD12 on August 2. This much-awaited high-octane action film will be released on March 28, 2025.

The actor’s rugged avatar and physique, as well as his bloody expressions, have caught everyone's attention and have significantly increased the excitement around the film’s release.

Sharing the poster, the Dear Comrade actor wrote, "His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth. 28 March, 2025. #VD12." Vijay appears in a never-seen-before look with blood all over his face.

The Kushi actor's former co-star and rumored girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna reacted to Vijay’s super intense look on her official X page. She wrote, “Madness’ followed by a fire emoji.

2. Dhanush called out by TFPC

Superstar Dhanush who was last seen in Raayan has landed in trouble after the Tamil Film Producers Council issued a red card against him for allegedly abandoning ongoing projects after taking advance payments.

Further, the council urged the filmmakers to discuss with the council before casting them for films. After the incident, Nadigar Sangam led by Nasser and Karthi condemned the decision of TFPC to ban Dhanush.

The association issued an official statement that read, "We would like to point out that no complaint has been lodged against Mr. Dhanush by the Tamil Film Producers to date, and no complaint is pending against him.”

However, the controversy seems to be taking a new turn as the Tamil Film Producers Council responded to the statement and accused Nadigar Sangam of lying.

Moreover, they said that the producers' body had informed the Nadigar Sangam a year ago about five top stars whose call sheets' were causing a lot of headaches to producers.

3. Viral video of Chiranjeevi pushing a fan at the airport

Days after Nagarjuna’s video of allegedly pushing a specially-abled fan at the airport went viral, a similar controversy happened with Chiranjeevi.

In the video, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha are exiting a lift at the airport, accompanied by ground staff. An IndiGo Airlines employee approaches Chiranjeevi for a selfie, but his request is initially overlooked.

After the employee persists again, Chiranjeevi pushes him aside and continues on his way. The video has sparked considerable debate, with some viewers criticizing Chiranjeevi for his behavior, and others defending him.

4. Rakshit Shetty granted bail in copyright case

Rakshit Shetty who had hit the headlines for his alleged involvement in a copyright infringement case concerning his film Bachelor Party has been granted anticipatory bail by a Bengaluru court.

The Yeshwanthpur police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Shetty and his production company, Paramvah Studios, following a complaint from Naveen Kumar of MRT Music.

In response to the complaint filed by Naveen Kumar of MRT Music, the Charlie 777 actor had

sought anticipatory bail. As per Times Now, Rakshit was granted bail on July 29 in the copyright violation case.

For the unversed, Naveen Kumar from MRT Music had accused Paramvah Studios and Rakshit Shetty of using songs from the films Nyaya Ellide and Gaali Maathu without securing the required copyrights and broadcast rights in the film Bachelor Party.

5. First glimpse of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab OUT!

Prabhas who was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD is now all set to be presented in a chocolaty boy avatar in his next flick The Raja Saab. The upcoming movie helmed by Maruthi unveiled a glimpse calling it “Fan India” on July 29.

The Raja Saab is revealed to be a romantic-comedy horror flick with the Rebel Star in a cute and loveable role. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025.

ALSO READ: Meet the actor who became trendsetter of Pan-Indian films, is one of the most eligible bachelors, and is one of the highest-paid actors